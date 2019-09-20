Local businessman, developer now part owner of Dodgers

Welcome to the Belleville News-Democrat The Belleville News-Democrat and bnd.com serve readers in the metro-east and Southern Illinois. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Belleville News-Democrat and bnd.com serve readers in the metro-east and Southern Illinois.

The CEO of R.P. Lumber is now a part owner of the L.A. Dodgers, the team said in a news release.

Robert L. Plummer has joined the ownership team of the National League baseball team, along with Alan Smolinisky, a principal of a private investment company in California.

“I have been a fan of the Dodgers since my Little League days, and my involvement with the club is a dream come true,” Plummer said.

Plummer is chairman and CEO of R.P. Lumber, the retail home center and building materials supplier with locations in Illinois and Missouri. Plummer, who also develops property, also serves as chairman of TheBANK of Edwardsville board, vice chairman of BJC HealthCare in St. Louis, and serves on the boards of numerous other charities.

He also is the father of state Sen. Jason Plummer, R-Edwardsville.

The Dodgers did not disclose how much Plummer paid for his stake in the team.

He and Smolinisky join an ownership group that includes Magic Johnson, Hollywood executive Peter Guber, Billie Jean King and her partner, Ilana Kloss, Todd Boehly and Robert Patton Jr.

“The two newest members are both civic-minded, accomplished businessmen and lifelong Dodger fans,” said Dodgers Chairman and owner Mark Walter. “We are proud of having built a very strong ownership group, and Robert and Alan will certainly add to that strength. I look forward to having them join us for this exciting post-season run in October.”