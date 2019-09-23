Metro-East News
Shiloh, Edwardsville restaurants to hold benefit for BackStoppers
Community honors Trooper Nick Hopkins during candlelight vigil
Texas Roadhouse in Shiloh and Edwardsville will be holding an event from 4-9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, to benefit BackStoppers in honor of the late Illinois State Police Trooper Nicholas Hopkins.
The restaurants will be donating 10% of total food sales to BackStoppers, which provides financial assistance for the spouses and children of police officers, firefighters and other first-responders who are killed in the line of duty.
Hopkins was shot and later died while executinv a search warrant in August in East St. Louis. The suspect, Christopher Grant, has been charged with first-degree murder.
Comments