Shiloh, Edwardsville restaurants to hold benefit for BackStoppers

More than a 1,000 attended the candlelight vigil for Trooper Nick Hopkins on the former Waterloo high school football field. Trooper Hopkins was shot and killed on Aug. 23 while serving a warrant in East St. Louis.

Texas Roadhouse in Shiloh and Edwardsville will be holding an event from 4-9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, to benefit BackStoppers in honor of the late Illinois State Police Trooper Nicholas Hopkins.

The restaurants will be donating 10% of total food sales to BackStoppers, which provides financial assistance for the spouses and children of police officers, firefighters and other first-responders who are killed in the line of duty.

Hopkins was shot and later died while executinv a search warrant in August in East St. Louis. The suspect, Christopher Grant, has been charged with first-degree murder.