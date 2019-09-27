Alton man sentenced for 2018 double murder

Major Case Squad investigating Alton double homicide Two men were shot and killed in their home in the Alton Acres housing development Monday night. The Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate the case. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two men were shot and killed in their home in the Alton Acres housing development Monday night. The Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate the case.

An Alton man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murders of Derrick “DJ” Vaughn, 28, and Elijah Ingram, 30, both of Alton.

Vincent Gordon, 36, was convicted of first-degree murder in October of last year, as well as unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and escape, which were connected to the double murder, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Vaughn and Ingram were found shot to death on May 21, 2018. The shooter fled the scene. The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated and nearly 20 officers assisted with the investigation into the shooting, the state’s attorney’s office said. Charges were filed against Gordon a few days later.

“Following a long criminal history of violence and mayhem, the defendant will now spend the remainder of his life behind bars thanks to the justice served by this sentence imposed by Chief Criminal Judge Tognarelli,” said Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons said.