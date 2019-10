Metro-East News Makanda Democrat Ray Lenzi discusses his run in the Illinois 12th District. October 04, 2019 11:00 AM

Ray Lenzi, a Democrat from Makanda, discusses his run for congress in the Illinois 12th District during a September 2019 event at Seven in Belleville. He hopes to unseat U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro in the 2020 election.