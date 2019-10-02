Abortion options will expand at new Planned Parenthood clinic in Fairview Heights

SHARE COPY LINK

Planned Parenthood is taking a step to increase access to abortions in the metro-east with a new center in Fairview Heights.

Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region will expand abortion services in the new facility, providing both surgical and medication abortions and is expected to open in late October.

The new center will replace the current Fairview Heights health center, which offers medication abortions, according to a release. It will be located at 317 Salem Place and was built in secret to avoid delays.

“We are thrilled to be able to better serve our patients through this new center, both in Southern Illinois and around the region,” said Yamelsie Rodriguez, president and CEO. “Close to 5,000 people sought care at our Fairview Heights health center last year alone, and this new center will allow us to serve even more.”

The current center offers family planning services, annual exams, sexually transmitted infection testing and HIV prevention. Those services will carry over to the new facility, according to the release.

Fairview Height’s current Planned Parenthood will continue operations until late October.

According to the Associated Press, the number of woman crossing over into Illinois for abortions has doubled. CBS reported that in Granite City 55 percent of patients seeking abortions are from Missouri. On a recent day at the Belleville clinic every patient was from Missouri.

Missouri’s only licensed abortion provider, Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, will continue providing surgical abortions at the health center on Forest Park Avenue.