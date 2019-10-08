Doc’s Smokehouse to double capacity by moving to The Parkway in Edwardsville

SHARE COPY LINK

Doc’s Smokehouse has built a loyal following since owners Doc and Susan Richardson opened the barbecue restaurant in Edwardsville five years ago.

Now they’re ready to expand.

They’re moving across Illinois 157 into a storefront space at The Parkway, a residential and commercial development that includes a new Kloss Furniture store. It will more than double the restaurant’s indoor capacity, from 47 to 107 seats. It will also have a patio with 40 to 50 more.

“We’ve been so blessed with the support of the community that we’re bursting at the seams right now,” Susan said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Richardsons operate Doc’s with their son, Nick, who serves as general manager.

The restaurant is located at 1017 Century Drive, in a strip mall called University Pointe Two, near Wang Gang Asian Eats. A sign on the window gives a moving date of Oct. 31.

“It’s a tentative date,” Susan said. “It’s not set in stone.”

Doc’s Smokehouse in Edwardsville is owned and operated by Susan and Doc Richardson and their son, Nick. They’ve won more than 300 awards for their barbecue. Provided

Burnt ends often sell out at Doc’s Smokehouse in Edwardsville. The entree comes with two sides and a roll. Provided

Contrary to local rumors, the Richardsons aren’t shopping for a second location, she said. They plan to focus on getting established at The Parkway.

The Richardsons competed in barbecue contests for seven years and catered for four years before opening Doc’s Smokehouse in 2014. They’ve won more than 300 trophies and ribbons.

The restaurant serves pulled pork, beef brisket, spare ribs, smoked chicken, turkey, sausage, burnt ends, burgers and nachos, as well as housemade pies, salads and sides such as mac and cheese, baked beans and corn casserole.

“We have a two-pound pork steak,” Susan said. “It’s literally an inch and a half thick, but it’s so tender, you can cut it with a spoon.”

Customers choose their own barbecue sauce: Sweet and smoky, hot and spicy, Memphis red or Carolina mustard.

Doc’s Smokehouse in Edwardsville serves a two-pound pork steak that’s an inch and a half thick but tender enough to cut with a spoon, according to the owner. Provided

Here’s an artist rendering of The Parkway, a residential and commercial complex in Edwardsville that will be the new home of Doc’s Smokehouse. Plocher Construction

Doc’s new address at The Parkway will be 6108 Shoger Drive.

“I think it’s going to have a community feel in that plaza,” Susan said.

Highland-based Plocher Construction is building The Parkway at Illinois 157 and Governor’s Parkway. The $50 million development will cover 26 acres on the former site of the Madison Mutual Insurance headquarters.

It will consist of three mixed-use residential buildings with 184 “luxury” apartments, single-story retail buildings and the 40,000-square-foot furniture store. There also will be swimming pool, fitness center and walking paths.

“The Parkway vision will bring an urban lifestyle development to Edwardsville and the surrounding communities that combines the convenience of a downtown with the feel of a neighborhood,” according to the Plocher website.