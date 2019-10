Metro-East News U.S. Rep. Mike Bost talks about potential competitors in 2020 election October 04, 2019 11:02 AM

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro talks about candidates in the Illinois 12th Congressional District. Two Democrats Joel D. Funk, of Mascoutah and Raymond C. Lenzi, of Makanda have announced that they will run in the primary.