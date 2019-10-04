Car chase ends in Madison after truck refused to stop in St. Clair County

SHARE COPY LINK

A car chase that sprawled through many areas of Southern Illinois has ended in Madison.

Several police departments chased a truck on Southbound 55 after refusing to stop, according to St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.

The agency reported the vehicle continued on Interstate 55 southbound. During that time a spike strip from police was used. The vehicle later lost its back right tire.

The suspects fled from the vehicle near Gateway Speedway in Madison before being taken into custody by police.

Caseyville Police remained on scene after the chase’s conclusion.

Information on whether the suspects were charged was not immediately available.