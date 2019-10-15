Marching bands from metro-east set to compete at regional event in St. Louis

Belleville East high school senior Andrew Tufto plays his baritone with others in the brass section during the last day of band camp this summer. Belleville East and the marching bands at Alton, Collinsville, Granite City, Highland, Mascoutah, O’Fallon and Triad high schools will gather in St. Louis to compete in one of the nation’s most prominent championships, Music for All’s Bands of America St. Louis Super Regional Championship, presented by Yamaha. This will take place Friday, Oct. 18, and Saturday, Oct. 19. dholtmann@bnd.com

Marching bands from Alton, Belleville East, Collinsville, Granite City, Highland, Mascoutah, O’Fallon and Triad high schools will gather in St. Louis to compete in one of the nation’s most prominent championships, Music for All’s Bands of America St. Louis Super Regional Championship, presented by Yamaha.

The event is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 18, and Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Dome at America’s Center, 901 N. Broadway, St. Louis. The competition includes marching bands from Arkansas, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Colorado, Mississippi, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and Missouri

The Bands of America Championship will feature six high school marching bands in the preliminary competition, evaluated by a panel of nationally-recognized music educators and marching band experts. The Top 10 bands will advance to the evening finals competition, which will ultimately name the Regional Champion.

The St. Louis Super Regional is one of three Bands of America super regional marching band championships across the country. There are 23 regional championships.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The season ends with the Bands of America Grand National Championships in Indianapolis in November. The championship in St. Louis is hosted by Blue Springs High School, and the Austin Peay State University Marching Band will perform in exhibition.

The preliminary competition begins at 10:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19, and will conclude at approximately 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Gates will open for the finals at 6:30 p.m. with performances beginning at 7:30 p.m. and concluding at 11 p.m.

All times are tentative pending the final schedule of performing bands. Current times will be listed at marching.musicforall.org. Individual tickets start at $26, with non-performing student group tickets starting at $18. Children 10 years old or younger are admitted free for general admission seating. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: www.marching.musicforall.org.

Below is information on some of the metro-east schools participating:

Belleville East

There are 200 students performing with the Marching Lancers this year, including auxiliary. The name of this year’s production is titled “Arachne,” the story of the first spider.

The band programs at East are led by director Mark Tessereau and associate director Tim Hassall.

The Marching Lancers most recently placed 2nd in the 16-team River City Showcase at Fort Zumwalt North High School.

They were first in their class and second in the finals at the Sullivan (Mo.) Marching Festival in September. In addition, they won trophies for outstanding auxiliary and outstanding percussion.

At the “season opener,” the Metro East Marching Classic in O’Fallon, Belleville East won for outstanding musical performance, outstanding general effect, outstanding percussion, outstanding color guard, best-in-show percussion, first in class and the Grand Championship.

Collinsville

Collinsville has 126 students performing this year. The name of this year’s production is titled “One Step Closer.”

Last year they earned the following:

Tiger Ambush Classic: First place, outstanding music, general effect, and percussion;

McKendree University: Second place in class 6A; and

University of Illinois: Third place in class 5A.

This year they earned:

Metro East Marching Classic: Third place in class 3A, outstanding visual;

Morton Invitational: Second place, outstanding colorguard, outstanding music; and

Collinsville Wind Ensemble has been selected to perform at the 2020 Illinois Music Educators All State Conference in Peoria.

Granite City

Granite City High School Marching Warriors;

Show title: Empire State of Mind;

Music selections: Rhapsody in Blue – George Gershwin / arr Lewis Norfleet; Adagio for Strings – Samuel Barber / arr. Lewis Norfleet; and Empire State of Mind – Alicia Keys and Jay-Z / arr. Lewis Norfleet;

Featured musicians: Brianna Branding, flute; John Lucas, trombone; Maya Chapman, trumpet; Owen Cole, trumpet; Kaitlyn, Mellophone; London Kimble, vocals and rap; Aubory Bugg, vocals; and Stephanie Gudino, color guard;

Brianna Branding, flute; John Lucas, trombone; Maya Chapman, trumpet; Owen Cole, trumpet; Kaitlyn, Mellophone; London Kimble, vocals and rap; Aubory Bugg, vocals; and Stephanie Gudino, color guard; Drum majors: Krista Davis, Jonas Etchison, Isabella Love, and Trenton Sutter;

Past honors and awards: University of Illinois Marching Band Championship, Governor’s Grand Champion in 2017 and 2018;

How many students in band: 155 students total — includes drum majors, winds, drums, and guard; musicians — 125 including drum majors; and guard — 30; and

The Granite City High School Band has a long tradition of excellence, having performed at New York City’s Lincoln Center, Chicago’s Orchestra Hall, the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame Parade, and Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. The Marching Warriors most recent achievements include earning the Governor’s Grand Champion Trophy at the University of Illinois Marching Band Championship for the past two straight years. The band would like to thank their school district, family and friends for their support in making this opportunity possible.

Mascoutah

Mascoutah Marching Indians;

Show: “Songbirds”;

115 kids;

Small school grand champion at the 2019 Metro East Marching Classic; and

Grand champion at the 2019 Gateway Marching Classic.

O’Fallon

The O’Fallon Township High School Marching Panthers have about 180 in the band and 40 color guard for 220 total.

Recent accomplishments include:

Bands of America Cedar Falls Regional (2019): 4A champion and fourth place overall;

Tiger Ambush Classic (2019): 4A Champion and overall grand champion;

Bands of America Grand Nationals (2018): 12th place overall (first time to make Grand Nationals finals in school history;

Bands of America St. Louis Super Regional (2018): 4th place in 4A and 5th place overall;

Illinois State University Invitational Marching Championships (2018): 5A champion and second place overall;

Bands of America Clarksville Regional (2018): 4A champion and overall grand champion; and

Tiger Ambush Classic (2018): 4A champion and overall grand champion.

Triad