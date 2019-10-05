Bethalto man pleads guilty to sexual assault of four minors

SHARE COPY LINK

A Belthalto man could spend up to 40 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting four minors, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Jeremy D. Leisgang, 30, pleaded guilty to four counts of criminal sexual assault. He had been indicted on of 15 counts of criminal sexual assault and 13 counts of predatory sexual assault of a child.

Between 2016 and 2018, Leisgang had abused four victims, three girls and one boy, at his home, the state’s attorneys office.

“This was a very difficult case for everyone involved,” Gibbons said in a news release on Friday. “Our victims are brave children who did not deserve these sickening acts. We will do all we can do to protect the welfare of our children from the inhumane predators in society. Family members of the victims showed great courage today while sharing the trauma the defendant’s actions have left on the family.”

Leisgang will be sentenced to 40 years in prison and will be required to serve 85% of the sentence, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Leisgang was initially charged with his wife, Andrea S. Leisgang, who has since filed for divorce, according to the circuit clerk records.

The case against Andrea S. Leisgang is still pending, online court records say.