Troy man found guilty of sexual assault, manslaughter

SHARE COPY LINK

A Troy man was found guilty Thursday of involuntary manslaughter, sexual assault and unlawful restraint in the death of 38-year-old Brandi Novotny, of Troy, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Brian K. France, 56, was convicted of six counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault, one count of unlawful restraint and one count of involuntary manslaughter.

The cause of Novotny’s death in June 2018 was determined to be positional asphyxiation; she wasn’t able to breathe adequately due to the position the victim was found in while under the influence of narcotics, the state’s attorney’s office said.

According to the state’s attorney’s office, France sexually assaulted Novotny and threatened or endangered her life by use of force. France also restrained Novotny to the floorbed of his truck, the state’s attorney’s office said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“With this verdict, the jurors looked through the ludicrous lies presented by the defendant and found truth and justice in the testaments put forth by law enforcement, fire and EMT, and my prosecutors,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons stated in a news release. “There are no words that can express how horrible and senseless this was. I wish to extend my sincere condolences and thoughts to Miss Novotny’s family and friends during this traumatic event in their lives.”