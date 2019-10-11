Off-duty police officer killed in two-car crash near Smithton

SHARE COPY LINK

Two people were killed in a two-car crash that occurred this morning south of Smithton.

Their identities have not been released, but Illinois State Police Trooper Joshua Korando confirmed that one of the deceased victims was St. Louis County police officer.

Illinois State Police are working the accident investigation.

The crash occurred near the same stretch of road where Zlatko Kireta, 47, of Smithton and Luke P. Marcum, 21, of Belleville were involved in a two-car crash on July 29. Both were seriously injured.

This is a breaking news story. Return to bnd.com for updates.