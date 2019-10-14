Man killed in head-on crash in Lebanon

SHARE COPY LINK

A 67-year old Millstadt man was killed in a head-on collision in Lebanon Sunday.

The victim was identified by St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye, Sr. as James Bennett, of the 100 block of Gladwyn Drive in Millstadt. Dye said Bennett was pronounced at 10:10 p.m. by a member of his staff.

The investigation into the crash has been turned over to Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction team.

Lebanon Patrolman Tony Tomlinson said police received a call about the wreck at 9 p.m.

Bennett was driving a Honda Civic and the second driver was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck. The vehicles collided head on at Route 4 and West McCallister in Lebanon, Tomlinson said.

The driver of the truck, who was not identified, was treated and released from an area hospital, Tomlinson said.