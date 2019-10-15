East St. Louis school district cites progress, asks state for additional $6.5 million

East St. Louis School district 189 superintendent Arthur Culver, (at Left) addresses members of the Illinois State Board of Education Tuesday afternoon. Culver and other East St. Louis District 189 administrators gave a report to the Illinois State Board of Education on the district’s progress and goals. dholtmann@bnd.com

East St. Louis School District 189 leaders gave a progress report to the Illinois State Board of Education on Tuesday and made their request for additional funding for the district, which is under state oversight.

Superintendent Arthur Culver asked the state board for $6.5 million in supplemental funding for the coming fiscal year.

Since the East St. Louis School District has been under state oversight via a consent decree since 2013, the district has received $38 million in this supplemental state funding.

The state board, which usually meets in Springfield or Chicago, convened its regular October meeting on Tuesday in the District 189 school boardroom. The board did not make a ruling on Culver’s request.

Culver described to the state board the type of neighborhoods District 189 children come from. He cited a Belleville News-Democrat investigation earlier this year that said the chances of being murdered in East St. Louis are 19 times greater than the national average and that the national homicide rate is around 5 murders per 100,000 people while in East St. Louis, it’s 96 murders per 100,000.

“Research shows that clearly that children who live in violent communities …. that they really are akin to someone who has gone to war and is experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder,” Culver told the board.

“Folks, we all know that poverty, violence and the prevalence of substance abuse … cause them to enter school at-risk and behind their peers.

“Now considering all of that, we still made progress.”

For instance, district leaders said East St. Louis High School students earned an estimated $12.9 million in scholarship money this year, up from $389,000 in 2014. Also, the district earned the AdvancED District Accreditation.

The number of elementary school students who met or exceed state testing standards has increased in recent years. In math, the number of students meeting or exceeding standards is at 10 percent, up from 4 percent level four years ago.

The state board will continue its meeting on Wednesday and a hearing is scheduled for about noon on the budget requests.

Local board removal

In 2012, the state school board took the extraordinary action of voting to remove the elected members of the East St. Louis school board. However, local board members filed a lawsuit to prevent their removal from office and this case was settled with a consent decree authorized by a St. Clair County judge in 2013.

Under this agreement, the East St. Louis board members could remain in office but they had to allow the state superintendent to have the final say in all decisions.

Culver was selected by the state in 2011 to be the East St. Louis superintendent and he has remained in office since then.

When the state board members voted unanimously in 2012 to remove the East St. Louis school board, they said it was done because the district had failed to meet academic standards required by the federal law for nine years.

The consent decree calls for East St. Louis to meet 12 requirements before the agreement would be terminated. The first standard calls for the board to demonstrate “professionalism, integrity and sound governance.” Other standards require the district to meet academic achievement goals and graduation rates.

Along with the consent decree, there is a state-backed Financial Oversight Panel that oversees District 189.

District 189 has about 5,400 students in 10 schools. The 2017-18 Illinois Report Card says about 83 percent of the students are from low-income families.