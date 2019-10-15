Motorcyclist killed in collision with semi-trailer in Madison County

SHARE COPY LINK

One person is dead following a motorcycle and tractor-trailer collision on Illinois 111 near Pontoon Beach on Tuesday morning.

George M.E. Beck II, 44, of St. Louis, was killed when riding his motorcycle on the state route around 1:32 a.m., a news release from Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn’s office stated.

According to Investigator Diondra N. Horner, Beck was approaching the intersection of East Chain of Rocks Road as a tractor-trailer was making a left turn from eastbound Chain of Rocks Road onto northbound Illinois 111. The two vehicles collided and Beck was pronounced dead on scene.

Horner said Beck was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The coroner’s office said it would also be conducting toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs.

Pontoon Beach Police Department is investigating the crash with assistance from the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Beck’s funeral arrangements will be handled by Irwin Chapel in Granite City.