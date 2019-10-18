House explodes, burns in Columbia

Fire crews are trying to determine the cause of a home explosion in Columbia early Friday morning.

The house is located at the 100 block of Lookout Drive, near the interchange of Illinois 158 and Illinois 3 east of Columbia.

First responders were called at 7:38 a.m. and arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames. Dupo and Millstadt fire departments provided mutual aid and were still fighting flames near 9:30 a.m.

One man was reportedly inside the structure and escaped the fire, according to KTVI Fox2. His condition is unknown.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Several small explosions — which Columbia Fire Chief Mike Roddiger described as “pops” — followed, apparently caused by two boxes of ammunition stored inside the basement of the house. Upper levels of the two-story house have collapsed.

Roediger said the cause of the explosion remains under investigation, but that it is believed the fire started in the basement near the water heater and furnace.

He said crews were at first concerned that only one fire hydrant was available to pumper trucks.

This is a breaking news story. Return to bnd.com for details as they become available.