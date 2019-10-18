Woman dies in Dupo crash; two others injured

A 31-year-old Dupo woman died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in Dupo, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said Friday.

Ashley R. Barnett was ejected from a PT Cruiser and was pronounced dead at the scene in the 600 block of McBride Avenue by the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office, according to a sheriff’s department news release.

A man also was ejected from the PT Cruiser and he was taken to a hospital. His name was not released and his condition was not available.

A woman who was driving a Dodge Nitro, the other vehicle involved in the crash, was treated in a hospital and released.

Deputies and first responders from MedStar EMS and Prairie Du Pont were called at 6:05 p.m.

“The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department has requested assistance from the Illinois State Police accident reconstruction team,” the news release stated. “The cause of this accident is still under investigation and further information will be provided when the investigation is completed.”