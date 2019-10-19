Woman dies after crashing vehicle into Jersey County creek

A 67-year-old woman died Friday after her car crashed into a creek near Godfrey, according to multiple reports.

Bystanders tried to save Betty Hicks from Piasa Creek off of Beltrees Road before emergency crews arrived at the scene, according to KSDK.

The Jersey County Sheriff’s Department, which was called about 3 p.m. Friday, first used a boat to try to find the car, but couldn’t because of the depth of the water, KSDK reported. Eventually scuba-diving trained firefighters from Litchfield were able to find the car.

After the car was removed from the water, Hicks was pronounced dead on the scene, KSDK reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, Fox2Now reported.