Granite City city employees added to Public Pay Database

The 2018-19 fiscal year salaries of Granite City employees have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to https://www.bnd.com/publicpay.

All five of the highest paid employees earned more than $100,000 during the fiscal year, which runs from May 1 through April 30, city records show.

Police Capt. Craig Knight, who retired in May, was the highest paid employee, earning $111,704 during the 2019 fiscal year, according to records obtain via a Freedom of Information Act request.

The second highest paid employee was Police Chief Kenneth Rozell, who earned $106,814, records show.

Police Capt. Jennifer Deyong, who was a lieutenant during the 2018-19 fiscal year, earned $106,690, making her the third highest paid employee for the city.

Former Police Chief Richard Miller, who retired in October, was paid $105,382, making him the fourth highest paid employee, city records show.

The fifth highest paid employee was Police Capt. George McLaren, who earned $102,862.

Granite City Mayor Ed Hagnauer earned $73,400, during the 2018-19 fiscal year, records show.