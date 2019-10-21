Four sustain minor injuries, traffic snarled after crash on Poplar Street Bridge crash

Four people sustained minor injuries in an early morning traffic accident that snarled traffic for hours on the Poplar Street Bridge.

Illinois State Police Trooper Joshua Korando said the accident happened at 5:30 A.M.

“A female, who was driving a semi-trailer was hauling some sort of concrete slab. She hit the center median at the split,” he said. “Whatever she was hauling came loose and took off the cab of the truck.”

Koranda said three adults and a juvenile were in the vehicle. They were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, Korando said.

