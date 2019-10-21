Metro-East News

Four sustain minor injuries, traffic snarled after crash on Poplar Street Bridge crash

East st. Louis

Four people sustained minor injuries in an early morning traffic accident that snarled traffic for hours on the Poplar Street Bridge.

Illinois State Police Trooper Joshua Korando said the accident happened at 5:30 A.M.

“A female, who was driving a semi-trailer was hauling some sort of concrete slab. She hit the center median at the split,” he said. “Whatever she was hauling came loose and took off the cab of the truck.”

Koranda said three adults and a juvenile were in the vehicle. They were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, Korando said.

Profile Image of Carolyn Smith
Carolyn Smith
Carolyn P. Smith has worked for the Belleville News-Democrat for 18 years and currently covers breaking news in the Metro-East. She graduated from the Journalism School at the University of Missouri at Columbia and says news is in her DNA.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  