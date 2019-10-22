Metro-East News

Neighbor rescues elderly woman from one of two early-morning East St. Louis house fires

East St Louis

An 94-year-old woman was rescued from her burning East St. Louis home by a neighbor who kicked down the door and escorted her to safety.

East St. Louis firefighters responded to the first of two overnight fires at about 2:50 a.m. to find a vacant house on the 2700 block of Belleview Drive fully engulfed in flame. A resident of the neighborhood spotted flames spreading to the home next door, where the elderly woman lived alone, East St. Louis Fire Chief Jason Blackmon said.

It took fire fighters about an hour and 30 minutes to put the fire out, Blackmon said. Fox 2 News reported East St. Louis police assisted in bringing the elderly woman to safety.

The fire department also were called to the 1400 block of North 13th Street at 5 a.m. They were still at the scene as of 8:30 a.m. putting out hot spots.

Blackmon said the two people who lived in the single-family house were able to get out safely. Firefighters also escaped injury, Blackmon said.

The city just laid off nine firefighters to offset forced payments to the pension fund.

Profile Image of Carolyn Smith
Carolyn Smith
Carolyn P. Smith has worked for the Belleville News-Democrat for 18 years and currently covers breaking news in the Metro-East. She graduated from the Journalism School at the University of Missouri at Columbia and says news is in her DNA.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  