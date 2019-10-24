Family finds body of missing relative in East St. Louis

A search team made up of family members and friends discovered the lifeless body of a missing man Thursday afternoon in East St. Louis.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim as Laybreyan L. Butchee, 28, of the 3000 block North Park Drive in East St. Louis. Dye said Butchee was pronounced at 2:45 p.m. State police said late Thursday that they are investigating the case as a homicide, though would not confirm a cause of death.

Illinois State Police Master Sgt. Elbert Jennings said East St. Louis Police requested assistance to investigate at 2:25 p.m. He said Butchee’s body was found at 38th and North Park Drive by a member of the family.

