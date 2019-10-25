Metro-East News

Early morning fire destroys vacant home in East St. Louis

East St. Louis

Firefighters were called to the 2000 block of Market Street early Friday morning to put out a burning structure. The house at 2018 Market street was vacant, East St. Louis Fire Chief Jason Blackmon said.

Blackmon said the homeowner lived in a building behind the burning structure. “The people in the back had gone to the store.” Blackmon said.

The call came in at 6:10 a.m.. Two fire crews, from Engine House 422 and Engine House 425, responded. When firefighters arrived on scene the two-story wood frame house was fully engulfed.

Blackmon said it took a little more than an hour to extinguish the blaz.e. No one was injured.

Profile Image of Carolyn Smith
Carolyn Smith
Carolyn P. Smith has worked for the Belleville News-Democrat for 18 years and currently covers breaking news in the Metro-East. She graduated from the Journalism School at the University of Missouri at Columbia and says news is in her DNA.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  