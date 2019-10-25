Early morning fire destroys vacant home in East St. Louis

Firefighters were called to the 2000 block of Market Street early Friday morning to put out a burning structure. The house at 2018 Market street was vacant, East St. Louis Fire Chief Jason Blackmon said.

Blackmon said the homeowner lived in a building behind the burning structure. “The people in the back had gone to the store.” Blackmon said.

The call came in at 6:10 a.m.. Two fire crews, from Engine House 422 and Engine House 425, responded. When firefighters arrived on scene the two-story wood frame house was fully engulfed.

Blackmon said it took a little more than an hour to extinguish the blaz.e. No one was injured.

