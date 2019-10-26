Belleville firefighters rescue child from apartment fire, urges checking smoke detectors

Belleville firefighters rescued a 4-year-old from an apartment fire early Saturday morning.

The fire, according to the department, was started after candles were left burning in a bathroom that had combustibles items in it. A smoke detector in the room had no battery in it.

“Being able to rescue this child is why our crews work and train so hard” the department posted on social media.

The department is asking people to check their smoke detectors often.

“Please check your smoke detectors and change your batteries next week with the time change, use battery-operated candles and pick a meeting place outside your home so you can verify everyone is out,” the post read.