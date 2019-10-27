Metro-East News

One person airlifted, others taken to hospital following 3-car crash in Collinsville

Multiple people were taken to the hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Collinsville on Sunday afternoon.

The car accident happened on Keebler Road, north of Interstate 70, a news report from KSDK stated. Three vehicles had significant damage and one had tipped on its passenger side.

A witness told the TV station that there were five people total in all three cars and that every one was taken to the hospital, including one person who was airlifted.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash. An on-duty deputy at the department said he could not provide further information Sunday evening. Collinsville police could not be reached for comment.

