IDOT to close part of westbound I-55/I-64 this weekend

If you have plans to drive to St. Louis from the metro-east this weekend, you made need an alternate route.

The Illinois Department of Transportation plans to close all westbound lanes of Interstate 55/64 at the I-55/I-64/I-70 interchange, starting at 7 p.m. Friday.

Weather permitting, workers plan to set new bridge beams over I-55/64 as part of the MLK Bridge approach project.

IDOT is planning a couple of detours:

  • I-55 drivers will be directed to take I-255 south across the Jefferson Barracks Bridge to I-55.
  • I-64 drivers will be directed to take I-255 south to Illinois 3 north to westbound I-64, to the Poplar Street Bridge.

The closure is expected to be lifted by 5 a.m. Monday.

IDOT also encouraged motorists to take the I-70 Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge, to carpool, or to take public transportation.

