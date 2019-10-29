Frigid weather forecast prompts changes in Edwardsville, Glen Carbon Halloween plans

The City of Edwardsville and Village of Glen Carbon have moved trick-or-treating from Wednesday to Friday evening due to weather concerns.

The National Weather Service forecast shows a 90 percent chance of rain and high of 45 degrees during the day Wednesday and an 80 percent chance of rain and low of 35 on Wednesday night. That compares to sunny skies with a high of 48 during the day Friday and partly cloudy with a low of 33 on Friday night.

“We believe the public safety and public welfare risks are significant enough (on Wednesday) to change the date to Friday,” according to a statement from Mayor Hal Patton on the City of Edwardsville website.

Trick-or-treating will take place from noon to 9 p.m. Friday in Edwardsville and dusk to 8 p.m. Friday in Glen Carbon.

Edwardsville and Glen Carbon traditionally designate Oct. 30 for trick-or-treating because of the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade on Oct. 31. Alton does the same because of its Halloween parade, and the city plans to stick with that schedule this year.

Other metro-east cities and towns traditionally designate Oct. 31 for trick-or-treating, and all contacted by the News-Democrat on Tuesday are keeping it the same.

The change in Edwardsville and Glen Carbon won’t impact the Halloween parade in downtown Edwardsville. It will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln Middle School, go north on West Street, east on St. Louis Street and north on North Main Street, ending at High Street.

“In the case of inclement weather, the chamber will work with local officials to determine whether the parade will be held,” according to the chamber’s website. “In the case of a cancellation, that announcement will be made on the Ed/Glen Chamber’s Facebook page no later than 5:30 p.m. Halloween night. Due to the (Illinois Department of Transportation) road closure permitting process, there is no make-up date.”

The National Weather Service is predicting a 40 percent chance of rain and high of 40 degrees during the day Thursday and partly cloudy skies and a low of 27 degrees Thursday night.

The Alton Halloween Parade will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, a half hour earlier than usual. It will go west on East Broadway from Washington and north on Piasa Street, ending at Sixth Street.