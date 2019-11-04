One person dead following head-on crash in Macoupin County

A Jersey County woman is dead following a head-on collision between two cars in Macoupin County on Sunday.

Rebecca S. Droste, 35, of Fidelity, was killed when a southbound Ford Fusion driven by 29-year-old Jurrell D. Walker, of Quincy, crossed the center line of the road and struck her Honda Civic, according to Illinois State Police. The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Illinois 267 south of Gun Club Road.

Droste was pronounced dead on scene by the Macoupin County Coroner’s Office, ISP stated. Walker was airlifted to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries. His condition was not released Monday morning.

ISP’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash, the release stated. Police could not release further information on Monday morning.

