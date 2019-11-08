Illinois State Police investigating fatal car vs. semi truck crash on Illinois 161

Illinois State Police are investigating a car versus tractor-trailer accident that left a New Baden man dead Friday.

At 2:53 a.m. on westbound Illinois 161, a 2018 Freightliner driven by 56-year-old Fredrick D. Bryant, of Lyles, Tennessee, was slowing to stop near the area of Interstate 64, a news release from ISP stated. A 2011 Kia Optima driven by 31-year-old Blake S. Rodgers failed to stop and struck the rear end of the tractor-trailer.

An ambulance took Rodgers to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries, the release stated. Bryant and his passenger, Vickie D. Camacho, 48, also of Lyles, Tennessee, refused medical attention and were not injured in the crash.

ISP’s Traffic Crash Unit is investigating, the release stated. No further information was released Friday evening.

