Check out these Veterans Day events

This file photo shows the Veterans Day ceremony in 2018 in Belleville City Hall. This year’s ceremony also will be inside City Hall at 11 a.m. Monday because the forecast calls for inclement weather. News-Democrat file photo

If you want to celebrate Veterans Day, there are several events in the area for you to attend this weekend.

Here’s the info you need:

Saturday

▪ Salute to Veterans Concert — 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Gateway Arch Museum and Visitor Center, Gateway Arch National Park, 11 N. Fourth St., St. Louis. United States Air Force Airlifter Brass quintet performs in this free program. archpark.org/events/salute-to-veterans

▪ ‘Freedom!’ Free Concert — 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. New Apostolic Church, 2425 Old Collinsville Road, Belleville. Join the St. Louis Ensemble Choir for a musical performance to celebrate our freedom as we honor our veterans this Veterans Day. Free and open to the public. Sponsored by New Apostolic Church Ensemble Choir.

▪ Salute to Scott — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive, O’Fallon. The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, along with the city of O’Fallon and village of Shiloh, will host its 25th annual Salute to Scott Tribute and Business Expo. For more information on the Salute to Scott Day event, contact the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce at 618-632-3377.

Sunday

▪ Hometown Heroes Celebration — 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Doors open at 1 p.m. Celebrating and honoring our local veteran heroes. Featuring speakers, music by Scott Air Force Base’s Airlift Brass Quintet, basket giveaway. Display tables will showcase resources for veterans and their families. gatewaycenter.com

▪ St. Libory American Legion Veterans Day Free Dance & Turkey Raffle — 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. St. Libory American Legion, 7236 Illinois 15, St. Libory. Music by the Rendition Band. Beverages, sandwiches and snacks available for purchase.

Monday

▪ 21st annual Veterans Day Ceremony — 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11. Belleville City Hall. U.S. Army Gen. Stephen R. Lyons, who is commander of the United States Transportation Command at Scott Air Force Base, will address the crowd. All veterans, veteran groups, auxiliary members and the public are invited to attend. Note: Because the forecast calls for inclement weather, the event will be held inside City Hall, 101 S. Illinois St., Belleville instead of the Public Square. 618-233-6518, ext. 1245 or belleville.net

▪ Veterans Day Program — 11 a.m. Monday. First Baptist Church of O’Fallon, 1111 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Guest speaker: Major General Deborah L. Kotulich, Chief of Staff, for the United States Transportation Command at Scott Air Force Base. The names of 17 newly-inscribed veterans will be introduced. Note: The ceremony was moved inside and the parade canceled due to the threat of inclement weather.

▪ Veterans Day Celebration — Noon Monday. VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Free hot dog lunch.