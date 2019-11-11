Check out these Veterans Day events

If you want to celebrate Veterans Day, there are events in the area for you to attend on Monday.

Here’s the info you need to know:

▪ 21st annual Veterans Day Ceremony — 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11. Belleville City Hall. U.S. Army Gen. Stephen R. Lyons, who is commander of the United States Transportation Command at Scott Air Force Base, will address the crowd. All veterans, veteran groups, auxiliary members and the public are invited to attend. Note: Because the forecast calls for inclement weather, the event will be held inside City Hall, 101 S. Illinois St., Belleville instead of the Public Square. 618-233-6518, ext. 1245 or belleville.net

▪ Veterans Day Program — 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11. First Baptist Church of O’Fallon, 1111 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Guest speaker: Maj. Gen. Deborah L. Kotulich, chief of staff for the United States Transportation Command at Scott Air Force Base. The names of 17 newly-inscribed veterans will be introduced. Note: The ceremony was moved inside and the parade canceled due to the threat of inclement weather.

▪ Veterans Day Celebration — Noon Monday, Nov. 11. VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Free hot dog lunch.