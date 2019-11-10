Check out these Veterans Day events

If you want to celebrate Veterans Day, there are events in the area for you to attend on Sunday or Monday.

Here’s the info you need to know:

Sunday

▪ Hometown Heroes Celebration — 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. Gateway Center, One Gateway Drive, Collinsville. Doors open at 1 p.m. Celebrating and honoring our local veteran heroes. Featuring speakers, music by Scott Air Force Base’s Airlift Brass Quintet, basket giveaway. Display tables will showcase resources for veterans and their families. gatewaycenter.com

▪ St. Libory American Legion Veterans Day Free Dance & Turkey Raffle — 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. St. Libory American Legion, 7236 Illinois 15, St. Libory. Music by the Rendition Band. Beverages, sandwiches and snacks available for purchase.

Monday

▪ 21st annual Veterans Day Ceremony — 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11. Belleville City Hall. U.S. Army Gen. Stephen R. Lyons, who is commander of the United States Transportation Command at Scott Air Force Base, will address the crowd. All veterans, veteran groups, auxiliary members and the public are invited to attend. Note: Because the forecast calls for inclement weather, the event will be held inside City Hall, 101 S. Illinois St., Belleville instead of the Public Square. 618-233-6518, ext. 1245 or belleville.net

▪ Veterans Day Program — 11 a.m. Monday. First Baptist Church of O’Fallon, 1111 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Guest speaker: Maj. Gen. Deborah L. Kotulich, Chief of Staff, for the United States Transportation Command at Scott Air Force Base. The names of 17 newly-inscribed veterans will be introduced. Note: The ceremony was moved inside and the parade canceled due to the threat of inclement weather.

▪ Veterans Day Celebration — Noon Monday. VFW Post 805, 221 W. First St., O’Fallon. Free hot dog lunch.