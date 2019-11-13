Memorial Hospital president announces retirement

Mark Turner, the longtime president of Memorial Hospital in Belleville and Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh, plans to retire in April.

Turner, 60, has spent over three decades in the health care field and he joined Memorial in 2004, according to a release from Memorial Regional Health Services Inc.

The two Memorial hospitals recently became part of St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare, which also owns Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis and St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Mark Turner will retire in April as president of Memorial Hospital in Belleville and Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh. Provided

“I am very confident I’m leaving our organization in good hands knowing we have such an amazing group of team members, a strong leadership team in place across Memorial, and a bright future ahead as a member of the BJC HealthCare family,” Turner said in a statement.

Turner is the third president to serve Memorial, which was established in Belleville 61 years ago.

During his tenure, Memorial opened Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh and the Orthopedic and Neuroscience Center on the Memorial Hospital campus in Belleville. Also, Memorial is preparing for the opening of a new Siteman Cancer Center in Shiloh.

A search will begin immediately for a new Memorial president.