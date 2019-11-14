Two people airlifted following single-car accident in Madison County

Two Nixa, Missouri, residents were airlifted to an area hospital following a single-car accident on Interstate 55 in Madison County Thursday morning.

Illinois State Police was called to investigate reports of a crash on northbound I-55 near milepost 28, near Hamel, at 9:13 a.m., a news release from the department stated.

Police said that preliminary investigation findings show that a 1999 Honda CRV driven by a 24-year-old male lost control and left the roadway and into the median. The CRV overturned several times and both occupants were ejected, police said.

A 25-year-old female passenger became trapped under the CRV. A tow truck was able to lift the car and first responders tended to her injuries before both she and the man were transported to the hospital.

The ISP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash and would not offer further comment Thursday afternoon.