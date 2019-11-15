Belleville woman found dead in East St. Louis street

A 35-year-old Belleville woman was found dead in an East St. Louis street.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the woman as Lacey R. McDannel, whose body was discovered by police at about 7:10 a.m. Thursday after they were dispatched to the area of Jefferson and Belleview Avenue on a phone tip.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, said East St. Louis Detective Jason Hicks.

“We are waiting on toxicology reports to answer that question,” he said.

The investigation is ongoing.