Man dies after dump truck rolled over him, Cahokia police say

A 53-year-old man died after the dump truck he was working on rolled over him, police said.

The victim’s name has not been released, Cahokia Police Capt. Dennis Plew said.

The man was underneath the dump truck on Tuesday while another man was in the driver’s seat “and somehow the truck rolled over the victim,” Police Chief David Landmann said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital after the accident and Plew said the man died on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the 3500 block of Falling Springs Road.

Landmann said the investigation is in its early stages as officers try to determine what caused the diesel dump truck to roll over the victim.