Autopsy of Madison County mother and son who drowned in car reveals no prior trauma

Madison County coroner Stephen Nonn said an autopsy on the mother and son who died when their vehicle plunged into a South Roxana pond failed to reveal any medical reasons that may have contributed to the cause of the crash.

The bodies Ashly E. Maynard, 34, and 7-year-old Vincent Mayard of Wood River were recovered from their 2017 Kia Sedona about six hours after its headlights were seen bobbing in the water near the area of Wanda and Wagon Wheel roads at about 6:39 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said Wednesday any number of factors could have caused the vehicle to leave the road and roll 25 yards into what has been described as a borrow pit. Nonn said there is no indication through the autopsy that a prior medical condition, episode or trauma were factors.

“Although preliminary findings indicate that both decedents died as the the result of drowning, no final determination will be made pending completion of routine toxicology studies,” Nonn said.

Vincent was a student at Leclaire Elementary school in the Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7. Superintendent Jason Henderson said Wednesday that the district had qualified staff available for students and staff in need of support.

Pritchard Funeral Home of Wood River are handling the funeral arrangements for mother and son.