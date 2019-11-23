Macoupin County man dies after he is hit by car while trying to catch a goose, police say

A 44-year-old Macoupin County man died Friday after he was hit by a car on Illinois 4.

Brian N. Cox, of Sawyerville, was in the road because he was trying to catch a goose, according to Illinois State Police’s preliminary investigation.

Police said the fatal crash happened around 4:55 p.m. Friday on Illinois 4 just north of Mine Road in Sawyerville, a village in Macoupin County.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit was still investigating Saturday.

