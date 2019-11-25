91-year-old drives through stop sign, causes crash that seriously injures O’Fallon woman

An O’Fallon woman was airlifted to a hospital Sunday when another driver failed to stop at a stop sign and struck her car.

Around 5:35 p.m., St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a vehicle accident at the intersection of Seven Hills and O’Fallon-Troy roads in unincorporated St. Clair County near O’Fallon, a news release from Capt. Bruce Fleshren stated Monday.

According to Fleshren, Gerald N. Cozart, 91, of O’Fallon, was driving a 2018 Hyundai Sonata northbound on Seven Hills Road when he did not stop at a stop sign approaching O’Fallon-Troy Road. His car struck a westbound 2010 Mercury Milan driven by 51-year-old Christine L. Gass in the driver’s side door.

Gass was severely injured and transported to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis by Arch Helicopter, Fleshren said. Cozart had minor injuries and was taken to Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Cozart was ticketed for disobeying a stop sign and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Fleshren said that Gass and Cozart’s medical statuses were unknown Monday afternoon. No one else was injured in the crash.