Edwardsville man, three dogs die in house fire

A man and three dogs died in a house fire early Monday in Edwardsville, the fire department said.

The victim’s body was found in the basement of the home in the 100 block of Second Avenue, Deputy Fire Chief James Whiteford said.

The man’s name has not been released.

A passer-by or neighbor spotted flames in the home’s basement and called for help at 6:14 a.m., according to Whiteford.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

He said two other people are residents of the home, but they were out of town at the time of the fire.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

Firefighters and EMS from Glen Carbon and Wood River firefighters assisted at the scene. Collinsville firefighters and Troy EMS served as stand-by crews while Edwardsville firefighters were on the scene.

Whiteford said firefighters were able to make a quick knockdown of the flames, but it took several hours to completely stop all of the hot spots since the first floor collapsed into the basement.

The dogs were found in kennels.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office said it expects to release information about the victim on Tuesday.