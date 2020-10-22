Salaries and wages of Belleville employees added to BND’s Public Pay Database

The salaries and wages of City of Belleville employees for 2019 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to https://www.bnd.com/publicpay

The highest earner in the city in 2019 was Belleville Police Chief William Clay, who was paid $133,358, according to records provided to the BND from Belleville through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Assistant Police Chief Lt. Matthew Eiskant was the second-highest earner employed by the city, bringing in $127,600, the records show. Fire Department Chief Tom Pour was next with a salary of $126,296.

Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert’s salary for 2019 was $103,029, roughly $17,105 more than he was paid in 2018.

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.

The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities. More pay records will be added as the BND receives salary data through open records requests.