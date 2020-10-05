Salaries and wages of Monroe County employees added to BND’s Public Pay Database

The salaries and wages of Monroe County employees for 2019 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

The highest earner in the county in 2019, the latest figures available, was Christopher Hitzemann, Monroe County’s State’s Attorney, who was paid $178,960 according to records provided to the BND from the county through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Hitzemann has served as Monroe County’s State’s Attorney since late 2016. He is currently running to fill the Twentieth Judicial Circuit Court as a resident judge for Monroe County in the November 2020 election.

Michael Fausz, who held several positions with the county before retiring in February, was the second-highest earner employed by the county, bringing in $135,200, the records show.

Fausz served as Monroe County’s zoning administrator, mapping and platting director and 911 coordinator.

Brian Koontz, the administrator of the county-run senior care facility Oak Hill, was third on the list with a salary of $112,000. Koontz replaced retiring administrator Kim Keckritz in June.

County Commissioner Robert Elmore was paid $31,153; Vicki Koerber was paid $30,143 and Dennis Knoblock was paid $30,143.

Sheriff Neal Rohlfing was paid $81,663 and was the county’s eighth-highest paid employee.

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.

The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities. More pay records will be added as the BND receives salary data through open records requests.