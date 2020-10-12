Salaries and wages of Mascoutah employees added to BND’s Public Pay Database

The salaries and wages of Mascoutah employees for 2019 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to https://www.bnd.com/publicpay

The highest earner in Mascoutah in 2019, the latest figures available, was City Manager Bray Myers, who was paid $104,007, according to records provided to the BND from the city through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Mascoutah Police Chief Scott J. Waldrup was the second-highest earner, bringing in $100,667, the records show. Waldrup was appointed to his position in 2017 after serving on the Alton Police force for three decades.

Police Lt. Matthew D. Steinkamp was third on the list with a salary of $97,210. Steinkamp made $3,686 in overtime in 2019.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The city’s mayor, Gerald Daugherty, earned $9,600 and the city’s four city council members earned $4,800 each.

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.

The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities. More pay records will be added as the BND receives salary data through open records requests.