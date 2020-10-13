Salaries of St. Clair County Transit District employees added to Public Pay Database

The salaries and wages of St. Clair County Transit District employees for 2019 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to https://www.bnd.com/publicpay

The highest earner in 2019, the latest figures available, was Managing Director Ken Sharkey, who was paid $134,932, according to records provided to the BND from the district through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Director of Facilities and Maintenance Anthony Erwin was the second-highest earner employed by the transit provider, bringing in $124,553, the records show.

The district’s director of finance, Jonathan Frederick, was third with a salary of $78,269.

Director of Human Resources Hollie Etling was the fourth-highest paid employee, earning $72,656, and SCCTD Ambassador Marcus Blanton was the fifth-highest paid with a salary of $58,732.

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.

The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities. More pay records will be added as the BND receives salary data through open records requests.