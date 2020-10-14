Salaries and wages of Granite City School District employees added to BND Pay Database

The salaries and wages of Granite City School District employees for 2019 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to https://www.bnd.com/publicpay

The highest earner in 2019, the latest figures available, was now retired Superintendent James Greenwald, who was paid $203,756, according to records provided to the BND from the school district through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Greenwald retired after working at the district for 30 years. He served as superintendent for seven years. Current Superintendent Stephanie Cann stepped into the role in early 2020 after Greenwald’s official retirement.

Director of Human Resources James Parker was the second-highest earner, bringing in $155,181, the records show.

The district’s director of finance, Zach Suhre, was third on the list with a salary of $147,570.

The fourth-highest paid employee was Director of Special Education Paula Hubbard at $142,241, while the fifth-highest paid employee was Granite City High School Principal Daren Depew earned $141,963.

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.

The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities. More pay records will be added as the BND receives salary data through open records requests.