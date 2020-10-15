One killed after three car crash on Frank Scott Parkway in Shiloh

One person is dead and another was hospitalized following a three-car crash on Frank Scott Parkway at Cromwell Lane in Shiloh Thursday.

Shiloh Police Department officers responded just before 9 a.m. According to a police department release, a Ford Mustang traveling east-bound on Frank Scott Parkway crossed the center line of traffic and struck head on a Ford Transit 350 Cutaway traveling west bound on Frank Scott Parkway.

A Nissan Murano traveling westbound behind the initial collision struck the rear of the Ford Transit.

The driver of the Ford Mustang was transported to a local hospital by ambulance and was later pronounced dead. That person’s identity has not yet been released, pending notification of the family.

The driver of the Ford Transit 350 Cutaway was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of non-threatening injuries.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

An investigation is ongoing by the Shiloh Police Department with assistance from the Metro East Crash Assistance Team.