Salaries and wages of Red Bud School District employees added to Public Pay Database

The salaries and wages of Red Bud employees for 2019 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to https://www.bnd.com/publicpay.

The highest earner in the city in 2019, the latest figures available, was Zoning Code Administrator Jeff Mueller, who was paid $75,531 according to records provided to the BND from the city through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Joshua Eckart, the city’s superintendent, was the second-highest earner employed by the city, bringing in $75,489, the records show.

Electrical Leadman Thomas Caverly was third on the list with a salary of $75,290.

According to the data, City Administrator Pam Poetker was paid $61,681.

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.

The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities. More pay records will be added as the BND receives salary data through open records requests.