Left maggot-infested at southwest Illinois humane society, ‘Ruthi’ the dog is at peace

The Metro East Humane Society in Edwardsville earlier this week arrived at work to find a dog left outside its doors, so infested with maggots and matted with clumps of fur that its gender could not initially be determined.

After responding at first to IV fluids, heat and some grooming, humane society workers decided to call the abandoned female “Ruthie.” On Friday, though, the MEHS announced on its Facebook page that the likely terrier mix had died.

“We’re saddened to announce our Ruthie crossed the rainbow bridge last night. Late yesterday afternoon, Ruthie’s bloodwork came back and it showed she had pretty severe kidney disease,” the post said. “Ruthie was beginning IV therapy for her kidney disease when she passed. She was cuddled up and warm. She fought hard. We are devastated that we couldn’t get her well enough to find a loving forever home, but are at peace knowing she felt loved by everyone at MEHS.”

By the time she was discovered on Tuesday, maggots had burrowed into Ruthie’s scalp.

“The severe matting of her hair caused sores to develop along her neck/ear area,” MEHS Executive Director Anne Schmidt said. “Maggots then burrowed themselves into her skin creating a pocket.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ruthie as started on many antibiotics and pain medications, according to Schmidt. She said a microchip was found but not registered.

Schmidt said Thursday that Ruthie’s breed was hard to determine given her condition. Schmidt said she was a Terrier mix or a Poodle/Schnauzer.

“Over the last several days we’ve received donations and messages from people all over the country. We felt your love and we know Ruthie did, too. Thank you for sharing her story and helping her fight,” the MEHS post to Facebook.