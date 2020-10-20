Salaries and wages of Edwardsville School District employees added to Public Pay Database

The salaries and wages of Edwardsville School District employees for 2019 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

The highest earner in the county in 2019 was former Superintendent Lynda Andre, who was paid $159,773, according to records provided to the BND from the school district through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Andre retired in 2019 after four years of service as the district’s superintendent and 30 years of service total. Before being promoted to superintendent, she served as assistant superintendent of the curriculum from 1999 to 2015.

Assistant Superintendent of Business David Courtney was the second-highest earner employed by the district, bringing in $141,666, the records show.

Nancy Spina, the district’s assistant superintendent of personnel, was third on the list with a salary of $126,728.

Edwardsville High School Principal Dennis Cramsey was the fourth highest-paid employee, earning $126,512, and Information Technology Director William Miener was next at $107,562.

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.

The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities. More pay records will be added as the BND receives salary data through open records requests.