Southern Illinois man seriously injured in I-64 truck crash

A Marion man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Washington County Tuesday.

According to Illinois State Police, Travis Akin, 47, was injured when his 2015 GMC Yukon collided at 10:12 p.m. with a 2015 International straight truck driven by Curtis Evans, 41, of Raleigh, North Carolina.

Both vehicles were going east on I-64 at the time of the collision.

State police gave this account of what happened:

Evans’ truck left the highway to the right, over corrected and then crossed both lanes leaving the road to the left. Evans entered the median, then started to re-enter the left lane when it rolled and came to rest in the left lane on its side. Akin was unable to avoid striking Evans’ truck.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Akin was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The highway was closed for approximately 3 hours during the crash investigation.

Evans, who was not injured, was cited by Illinois State Police for improper lane usage.